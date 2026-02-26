Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 and last traded at GBX 0.18. 120,211,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 160,966,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19.

Alien Metals Trading Up 3.1%

The stock has a market cap of £19.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Get Alien Metals alerts:

About Alien Metals

(Get Free Report)

Alien Metals Limited is a mining exploration and development company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: UFO). The Company’s focus is on delivering a profitable direct shipping iron ore operation from it 90% Hancock iron ore project in the central Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Hancock tenements currently contain a JORC-compliant resource of 8.4Mt iron ore @ 60% Fe and offers significant exploration upside which is targeted to deliver a mining operation of 2Mtpa for 10 years.

These Hancock Project tenements have direct access to the Great Northern Highway, which provides an essential export route to export facilities at Port Hedland, from where more than 500Mt of iron ore is exported annually (30% of global production).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.