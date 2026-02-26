Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 and last traded at GBX 0.18. 120,211,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 160,966,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19.
Alien Metals Trading Up 3.1%
The stock has a market cap of £19.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.
About Alien Metals
These Hancock Project tenements have direct access to the Great Northern Highway, which provides an essential export route to export facilities at Port Hedland, from where more than 500Mt of iron ore is exported annually (30% of global production).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alien Metals
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- Why the Smart Money Is Looking Beyond Single-Metal Stories
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.