Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,536,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,646,474 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.6% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,119,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 324,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $91,162,000 after purchasing an additional 74,520 shares in the last quarter. Forge Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 13.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $147.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $424.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.94.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

