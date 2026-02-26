Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.440-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $418.8 million-$435.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.5 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $10.00 target price on Certara in a report on Friday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Certara from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

CERT opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Certara has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business had revenue of $103.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 580,097.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 829,540 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,677 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company’s platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company’s offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

