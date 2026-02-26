Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 61,695 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,548,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.40% of Timken worth $492,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,968,000 after acquiring an additional 455,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Timken by 34.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,256,000 after purchasing an additional 385,389 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Timken by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,423,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after buying an additional 316,380 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,884,000 after buying an additional 44,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 901,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after buying an additional 31,495 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Timken from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Timken from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.78.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $107.63 on Thursday. Timken Company has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average is $84.10. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $2,120,491.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,310,251.64. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

