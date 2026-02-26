Invesco Global Equity Income Trust (LON:IGET) Issues Earnings Results

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust (LON:IGET – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IGET opened at GBX 387.69 on Thursday. Invesco Global Equity Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 280 and a twelve month high of GBX 394. The company has a market capitalization of £302.87 million and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 373.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 369.95.

Get Invesco Global Equity Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (IGET) is the successor to the former Invesco Select Trust Global Equity Income Share Portfolio, part of the Invesco Select Investment Trust.

Why consider Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc?

– A focus on finding quality companies at attractive prices that can grow cashflows, to provide income and growth for investors.

– A high-conviction, high active share, globally diversified portfolio of around 40-45 holdings spread across sectors, geographies and market capitalisation.

– An annual dividend target of at least 4% set by IGET’s Board, ensuring a focus on delivering predictable income.¹

¹ The dividend policy involves paying at least 4% calculated on the unaudited year end NAV, paid quarterly in equal amounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Equity Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.