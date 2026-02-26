National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,498,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.69% of National Health Investors worth $516,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 244.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 24.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 212.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, December 29th. National Bank Financial set a $85.00 price target on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NYSE NHI opened at $88.07 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company’s portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.