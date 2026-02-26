Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC Stake Lifted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 222,880.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 737.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

