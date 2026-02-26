ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Insider Sells $415,300.46 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mutz sold 5,323 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $415,300.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 84,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,216.80. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.58. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 862,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,251,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 589,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,032,000 after purchasing an additional 185,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 481,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,005,000 after buying an additional 163,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: ANI will present at three healthcare/investor conferences in early March (Raymond James, Leerink, Barclays), increasing management access to institutional investors and providing fresh disclosure via webcasts. Conference Announcement

Several research firms have weighed in on ANIP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

