EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,914 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,814,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,767 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,772,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,650,000 after buying an additional 3,582,153 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,927,000 after buying an additional 1,657,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,462,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,662,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,374,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 2.1%

PSLV stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $38.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion. The Trust invests and intends to continue to invest primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical silver bullion, and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in silver prices.

