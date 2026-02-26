Fund L.P. Forager Sells 26,497 Shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 26,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $622,679.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,611,277 shares in the company, valued at $37,865,009.50. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 30,131 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $705,969.33.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 19,050 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $451,866.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,163 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $288,749.62.

MCFT stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $366.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mastercraft Boat has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercraft Boat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the first quarter worth $236,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 59.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 36,569 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 105,280 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance recreational powerboats. The company’s portfolio includes the MasterCraft®, Aviara®, Crest® Classic and Supra® brands, each of which features multiple model lines tailored for activities such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, cruising and luxury day boating. MasterCraft oversees the full product lifecycle from hull design and propulsion engineering to interior appointments and final assembly.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft has built a reputation for innovation in hull design, ballast systems and tower architecture to enhance wake performance and ride quality.

