Peter Platzer Sells 58,428 Shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) Chairman Peter Platzer sold 58,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $498,390.84. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,693,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,446,433.59. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Spire Global Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $298.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Spire Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 50.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 84.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Spire Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. iA Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

About Spire Global

Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company’s core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

