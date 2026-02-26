Insider Selling: CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Director Sells $1,129,735.50 in Stock

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) Director John Russell sold 14,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,129,735.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 131,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,276. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $76.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $77.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.54%.CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,888,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 379.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 48,954 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 769.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CMS Energy by 64.5% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 76,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

