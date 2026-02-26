Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 46.4% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 157,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49,845 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 384,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 65,141 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 447,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 33,896 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.55 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -167.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 233,813 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $5,480,576.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,357,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,811,314.72. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 76,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,797,590.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 365,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,567,085.60. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,002,699 shares of company stock valued at $23,692,518 over the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.