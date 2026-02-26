Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 80,087 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 365.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,087 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,827,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,727,000 after acquiring an additional 242,273 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,289,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 12,513 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,984,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 374,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,338,286.80. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $5,090,883.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,118,905.79. This represents a 5.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,291 shares of company stock valued at $48,909,907. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.62.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $110.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.90, a P/E/G ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

