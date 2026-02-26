TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.95.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $155.78 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $162.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,808,774,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12,417.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $501,033,000 after buying an additional 4,024,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TJX Companies by 91.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $970,185,000 after buying an additional 3,208,458 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,406,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: TJX delivered $1.43 EPS on $17.74B in revenue, with consolidated comps up ~5% and year?over?year sales growth near 9%, driven by broad off?price demand and margin expansion. Business Wire Release

Q4 results beat expectations: TJX delivered $1.43 EPS on $17.74B in revenue, with consolidated comps up ~5% and year?over?year sales growth near 9%, driven by broad off?price demand and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Capital return boosted: management raised the dividend by ~13% and authorized a $2.50–$2.75B share buyback for FY27, supporting shareholder returns and signaling confidence in the business model. Fox Business

Capital return boosted: management raised the dividend by ~13% and authorized a $2.50–$2.75B share buyback for FY27, supporting shareholder returns and signaling confidence in the business model. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reaction mixed-to-positive: several brokers reaffirmed or raised price targets (JPMorgan lifted its target to $173), reflecting confidence in TJX’s competitive position even as valuation remains premium. Analyst Note

Analyst reaction mixed-to-positive: several brokers reaffirmed or raised price targets (JPMorgan lifted its target to $173), reflecting confidence in TJX’s competitive position even as valuation remains premium. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcripts and coverage are available for detail on merchandise flow, inventory and margin drivers (useful for modeling seasonal cadence). Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcripts and coverage are available for detail on merchandise flow, inventory and margin drivers (useful for modeling seasonal cadence). Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed: Q1 FY27 EPS was guided to $0.97–$0.99 vs. Street ~$1.24, and management projected muted full?year sales/profit growth, citing consumers cutting discretionary spending — the weak near?term outlook drove investor concern despite the beat. Motley Fool

Guidance disappointed: Q1 FY27 EPS was guided to $0.97–$0.99 vs. Street ~$1.24, and management projected muted full?year sales/profit growth, citing consumers cutting discretionary spending — the weak near?term outlook drove investor concern despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Macro risk: Reuters and other outlets highlighted management’s caution about budget?conscious consumers, which increases downside risk to sales cadence if spending weakens further. Reuters

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

