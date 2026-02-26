Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Invests $67.14 Million in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,135,000. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises 2.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned 2.23% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. APS Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Sims Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 406,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 45,057 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000.

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.91 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $42.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

