Mastercard Incorporated $MA is SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 6.2% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Robbins Farley raised its position in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $611.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Dbs Bank upgraded Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.27.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $509.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $547.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $454.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

