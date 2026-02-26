Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 6,821 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robbins Farley raised its position in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.27.

Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $509.86 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $547.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.28. The firm has a market cap of $454.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.