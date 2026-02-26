Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,295 shares during the period. Champion Homes comprises about 2.2% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.62% of Champion Homes worth $26,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Champion Homes by 257.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the third quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Champion Homes in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Champion Homes by 33.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Champion Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

Champion Homes Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:SKY opened at $92.56 on Thursday. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Champion Homes

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $656.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Champion Homes’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 12,183 shares of Champion Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,064,916.03. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,634.30. The trade was a 26.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $159,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,537.95. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Champion Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Champion Homes Profile

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

