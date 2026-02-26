iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,450 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned about 1.16% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $163,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.41 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.85.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

