K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires New Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Teradyne by 43.2% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 41.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $342.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.62. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $343.69.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Teradyne News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Featured Articles

