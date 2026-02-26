K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $3.11 Million in NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.11% of NCR Atleos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Atleos in the third quarter worth about $3,942,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NCR Atleos by 844.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 188,760 shares during the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in NCR Atleos by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 171,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58,844 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NCR Atleos in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Atleos stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. NCR Atleos Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.97.

NATL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

