K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 22,000 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hologic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Hologic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore downgraded shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.42.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

