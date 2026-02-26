K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 4,005 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 21.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 92.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 84.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $251.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $226,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,642.56. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $3,833,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,000. This represents a 91.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,236 shares of company stock valued at $63,380,925. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $173.06 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.40 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 1.77.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

