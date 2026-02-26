K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 424.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of XHB stock opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

