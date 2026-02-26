K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires New Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in NIKE by 18.5% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 997 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.NIKE’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Thursday, January 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on NIKE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. The trade was a 90.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 16,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 241,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,965.70. This trade represents a 7.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.