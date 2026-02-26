K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 30,021 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.06% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $147.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $152.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.51.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

