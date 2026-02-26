K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $2.78 Million Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,005 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 113,979 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,443 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,842,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,098,484,000 after purchasing an additional 429,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 778,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after buying an additional 96,585 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Up 2.7%

BHP opened at $81.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BHP Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 399.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

