16,700 Shares in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Freedom Capital raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $106.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.89. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 3.90.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

