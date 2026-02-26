K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 391,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $84,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Great Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,187,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,985,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $230.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

View Our Latest Report on BA

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,825.86. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,316. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.