CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Telsey Advisory Group Analyst Says

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on CLEAR Secure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $46.00 price target on CLEAR Secure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. CLEAR Secure has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $240.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.66 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 119.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CLEAR Secure news, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $636,812.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $636,853. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,190. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,532 shares of company stock worth $1,446,812. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 88.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 248,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 116,385 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in CLEAR Secure by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 196,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CLEAR Secure by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in CLEAR Secure in the third quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

More CLEAR Secure News

Here are the key news stories impacting CLEAR Secure this week:

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman?Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.