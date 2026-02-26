Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,133 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in ASML were worth $375,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 25.3% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth $413,335,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 34.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,526.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,305.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,074.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $600.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.89. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,547.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

