Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,133 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in ASML were worth $375,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 25.3% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth $413,335,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 34.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
ASML News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ASML explicitly shifted its outlook in the 2025 annual report to call AI the main long?term driver of demand — a firmer, more bullish tone than last year that supports higher equipment demand expectations. ASML sees AI demand as long-term growth driver
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Deutsche Bank and Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed “buy” ratings, providing broker support that can lift investor sentiment and flow. MarketScreener: Deutsche Bank reaffirms buy MarketScreener: Bernstein keeps buy
- Positive Sentiment: ASML’s system sales rose double digits in 2025 and the company reports a robust backlog tied to AI-driven logic and memory demand — fundamental revenue upside. Zacks: Systems sales grow in double digits
- Positive Sentiment: Technology roadmap progress: ASML is developing 1000W EUV light sources to raise throughput (targeting ~330 wafers/hr by 2030), which would materially boost future production capacity and long?term revenue potential. Electronics Weekly: 1000W light source
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~17.7% to ~997.7k shares (as of Feb. 13), lowering a near?term source of downward pressure and suggesting less aggressive bearish positioning. No external link
- Neutral Sentiment: Broker/coverage pieces and “invest in ASML” roundup articles are highlighting ASML — these can attract flows but are not new fundamentals. Yahoo: Brokers suggest investing
- Neutral Sentiment: New leveraged single?stock ETFs tied to ASML could increase trading volume and volatility (more short?term liquidity, not a direct fundamental change). Yahoo: Direxion 2X ETFs
- Negative Sentiment: Comparative research notes (e.g., Lam Research vs ASML) argue Lam may offer stronger near?term growth and a more attractive valuation, highlighting competitive and valuation risks that could cap further upside. Zacks: LRCX vs ASML
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ASML Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,526.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,305.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,074.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $600.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.89. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,547.22.
ASML Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.
About ASML
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
