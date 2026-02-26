Cummins (NYSE:CMI) VP Sells $758,771.00 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) VP Earl Newsome sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.67, for a total value of $758,771.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,057.63. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cummins Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $594.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $563.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $617.98.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,746,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,841,000 after buying an additional 98,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 92,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,534,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,004,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10,317.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $585.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Cummins News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat: Cummins reported stronger-than-expected results in early February (EPS and revenue above consensus), supporting earnings momentum and valuation. MarketBeat CMI overview

Quarterly results beat: Cummins reported stronger-than-expected results in early February (EPS and revenue above consensus), supporting earnings momentum and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Dividend confirmed: The company declared a quarterly dividend ($2.00; $8.00 annualized), which supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. MarketBeat CMI overview

Dividend confirmed: The company declared a quarterly dividend ($2.00; $8.00 annualized), which supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Several brokerages have raised targets or reiterated buy/outperform views recently (Raymond James, Wells Fargo, Truist among them), which can help limit downside and attract buyers on dips. MarketBeat CMI overview

Analyst support: Several brokerages have raised targets or reiterated buy/outperform views recently (Raymond James, Wells Fargo, Truist among them), which can help limit downside and attract buyers on dips. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning: Hedge funds and institutional ownership remain high (~83%); some funds have modestly increased stakes, indicating continued institutional interest but also potential for large blocks to influence trading. MarketBeat CMI overview

Institutional positioning: Hedge funds and institutional ownership remain high (~83%); some funds have modestly increased stakes, indicating continued institutional interest but also potential for large blocks to influence trading. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Amy Rochelle Davis sold 1,864 shares at ~$586.64 on Feb. 23 (reducing her stake ~9.5%), signaling personal liquidity-taking that may raise short-term selling pressure. Amy Davis sale

Insider selling — Amy Rochelle Davis sold 1,864 shares at ~$586.64 on Feb. 23 (reducing her stake ~9.5%), signaling personal liquidity-taking that may raise short-term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Donald G. Jackson sold 1,600 shares at ~$600.13 on Feb. 24 (about an 18% reduction in his holding), another VP sale that adds to near-term supply. Donald Jackson SEC filing

Insider selling — Donald G. Jackson sold 1,600 shares at ~$600.13 on Feb. 24 (about an 18% reduction in his holding), another VP sale that adds to near-term supply. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sells — VP Earl Newsome (1,300 shares) and Jennifer Mary Bush (4,270 shares) also sold recently; the cluster of VP-level sales increases perceived near-term downside risk even though insiders often sell for personal reasons. Earl Newsome sale Jennifer Bush sale

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.