Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,539 shares, a growth of 449.6% from the January 29th total of 462 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold.
Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $29.63. 10,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,179. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $31.60.
Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.
The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide convertible security-like exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. The portfolio contains a mix of equity options and fixed income exposure to pursue favorable risk-adjusted returns CANQ was launched on Feb 13, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.
