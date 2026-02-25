Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Decreases By 99.8%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 180 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the January 29th total of 100,529 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,264 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,264 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APWC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co, Ltd. is a Thailand-based manufacturer and distributor of electrical wire and cable products. The company specializes in a broad range of products, including low- and medium-voltage power cables, building wires, control and instrumentation cables, telecommunications cables, and specialty conductors. Through its integrated production facilities in the Bangkadi Industrial Estate near Bangkok, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable serves both domestic construction and industrial markets as well as export customers across Southeast Asia.

Founded in 1979, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has grown from a local wire producer into a regional supplier recognized for its quality control and adherence to international standards.

