Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Announces Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. 2,909,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on METC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Ramaco Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Ramaco Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 23rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 14,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 3,603.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Ramaco Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ramaco Resources this week:

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast?furnace and electric?arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high?grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.