International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. Plans Annual Dividend of $1.15 (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 460.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

International General Insurance has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International General Insurance to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

NASDAQ:IGIC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. 129,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. International General Insurance has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $27.76.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. International General Insurance had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that International General Insurance will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in International General Insurance by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,173,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,628,000 after acquiring an additional 100,464 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 96,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of International General Insurance by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 51,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,480 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in International General Insurance by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 31,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is a global specialty insurer and reinsurer focused on underwriting a diverse portfolio of property and casualty risks. Headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, the company provides tailored risk solutions across a broad range of industry sectors. IGIC operates within the excess and surplus lines market, leveraging specialized expertise to cover complex and hard-to-place risks that fall outside the scope of standard commercial insurance.

Founded in 1988, IGIC has grown its product offering to include marine, energy, aviation, construction, professional liability and credit & surety lines.

