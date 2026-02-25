Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INNGet Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

INN stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 896,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,271. The stock has a market cap of $465.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.29. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $174.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.88 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.02%. Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

INN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.75) on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Summit Redstone set a $4.50 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $6.00 price target on Summit Hotel Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

In related news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 444,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,387.80. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 148.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates branded select-service hotels and extended-stay properties across the United States. The company focuses on upper-midscale and upscale lodging segments, targeting established national brands to combine the operational efficiencies of limited-service properties with strong franchise affiliation.

The company’s portfolio comprises over thirty hotels carrying well-known flags such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG.

