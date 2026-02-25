Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24), FiscalAI reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.04%.The company had revenue of $174.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.88 million. Summit Hotel Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.730-0.850 EPS.
Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE INN traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. 896,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,271. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $465.66 million, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.
Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 148.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 53.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Summit Redstone set a $4.50 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.75) on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates branded select-service hotels and extended-stay properties across the United States. The company focuses on upper-midscale and upscale lodging segments, targeting established national brands to combine the operational efficiencies of limited-service properties with strong franchise affiliation.
The company’s portfolio comprises over thirty hotels carrying well-known flags such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG.
