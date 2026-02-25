LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.810-3.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.0 million-$284.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.3 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.640-0.690 EPS.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $91.38. The company had a trading volume of 198,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,199. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 62.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

