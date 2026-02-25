Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Shares Up 7.4% – What’s Next?

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $31.94. 1,359,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,702,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on FIGR. Zacks Research lowered shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Figure Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Figure Technology Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Figure Technology Solutions
Figure Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Figure Technology Solutions
In related news, CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 90,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $3,161,713.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,641,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,903,633.36. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Todd Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,408,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 489,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,580. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 723,136 shares of company stock valued at $27,113,723.
Institutional Trading of Figure Technology Solutions
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orland Properties Ltd bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,187,000. J Digital 6 LLC boosted its stake in Figure Technology Solutions by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. J Digital 6 LLC now owns 3,276,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,816,000 after buying an additional 274,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Figure Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,493,000 after acquiring an additional 452,136 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $76,989,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $67,386,000.
Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile
Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Figure Technology Solutions
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Figure Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.