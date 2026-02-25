Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Shares Up 18.9% – Still a Buy?

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 18.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.89. Approximately 493,984 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 419,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

Doubleview Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.10 million, a P/E ratio of -214.50 and a beta of -0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.93.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.