Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Stock Price Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $17.95. Approximately 61,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 439,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFH shares. Zacks Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Dream Finders Homes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised Dream Finders Homes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $998.38. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 5.02%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single?family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi?custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master?planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

