Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Trading Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 4,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 13,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REMYY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Remy Cointreau to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Remy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Remy Cointreau alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Remy Cointreau

Remy Cointreau Stock Down 5.8%

About Remy Cointreau

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

(Get Free Report)

Rémy Cointreau is a French spirits group specializing in the production and distribution of premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages. The company’s core activities center on cognacs, liqueurs, single malt Scotch whiskies and innovative craft spirits. Through its integrated production network and dedicated cellar masters, Rémy Cointreau maintains rigorous quality standards from distillation and aging to bottling and distribution.

The group’s flagship brands include Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, recognized worldwide for their heritage and craftsmanship, as well as Cointreau, a leading triple-sec liqueur.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.