Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $10.64. Capcom shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 10,763 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Capcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 8.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.38 million. Capcom had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 32.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Co, Ltd. is a Japanese video game developer and publisher headquartered in Osaka. Founded in 1979 by Kenzo Tsujimoto, the company has grown into a leading global entertainment brand, creating interactive software and associated licensing businesses. Capcom operates through a network of subsidiaries and distribution partners across North America, Europe and Asia, serving both console and PC markets as well as the expanding digital download sector.

The core of Capcom’s business lies in the development, publishing and licensing of video game titles.

