Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 4046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.6550.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WRTBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wartsila in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Wartsila from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wartsila currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.

Wartsila Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Wartsila had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wartsila will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wartsila Company Profile

Wärtsilä (OTCMKTS: WRTBY) is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company’s Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

