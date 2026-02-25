Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,860,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 2,536,621 shares.The stock last traded at $98.65 and had previously closed at $90.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.09%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion.

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real?time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada’s Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK’s Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

