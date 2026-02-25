Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 7140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGFHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kingfisher

Kingfisher Stock Performance

About Kingfisher

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS: KGFHY) is a leading international home improvement retailer headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company operates a network of stores and digital platforms offering a comprehensive range of do-it-yourself (DIY) and home improvement products. Kingfisher’s business model focuses on delivering value to both retail customers and trade professionals through an integrated omni-channel approach.

The group’s retail banners include B&Q and Screwfix in the UK and Ireland, Castorama and Brico Dépôt in France and Poland, and Koçta? in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.