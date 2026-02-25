Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Stock Price Down 8% – What’s Next?

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.67. Approximately 95,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 809,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OFRM. Wall Street Zen raised Once Upon A Farm to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Once Upon A Farm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Once Upon A Farm presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other Once Upon A Farm news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb purchased 5,555 shares of Once Upon A Farm stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 145,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,460. This trade represents a 3.96% increase in their position.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

