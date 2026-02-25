Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Stock Price Down 8% – What’s Next?

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.67. Approximately 95,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 809,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OFRM. Wall Street Zen raised Once Upon A Farm to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Once Upon A Farm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Once Upon A Farm presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OFRM
Once Upon A Farm Stock Down 6.6%
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Once Upon A Farm
Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.
Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Once Upon A Farm
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Once Upon A Farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Once Upon A Farm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.