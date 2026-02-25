SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $48.7250, with a volume of 21222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $758.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is an increase from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 1,140.6% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 465,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 428,161 shares in the last quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Stark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,735,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

