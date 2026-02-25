SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $48.7250, with a volume of 21222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $758.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is an increase from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.
